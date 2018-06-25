Basket Party to Benefit Local Tot

A Basket Party to benefit Clifford Green, Jr., and his family will be held at the Eagles’ Club in Manchester from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. This little guy, who just celebrated his fifth birthday, has been at Shiners Hospital in Boston, Massachuseets, for months after receiving for second and third degrees burns over 50 percent of his tiny body. His family and friends will be holding the basket party, along with a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Food will be available. Donations are welcome. Contact Clifford’s grandparents Cindy Frederick and Richard Majka at 802-446-3270, Debbie Jaworski at 802-770-8638 or Kim Kent at 802-379-6343.