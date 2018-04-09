Basket Party to Raise Funds for Pawlet Selectboard Member

Tammie Sargent and Amanda Weeden are excited to announce that a fundraising Basket Party will be held on Saturday, April 14, to benefit Chuck Weeden Sr. of Pawlet, who is recovering from major heart surgery and has been out of work since January. The event will be held at the Mettawee Community School, 5788 Route 153, West Pawlet. Doors will open at 1 p.m. There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, and a three-prize raffle beginning at 3 p.m. First prize is tickets to see the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 8; second prize is 50 pounds of locally raised beef from Haystack Farmstead in Pawlet, a $350 value; and third prize is a $35 gift certificate to Stonehedge Indoor Golf in Rutland. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20; winners need not be present.

Donations for the event will be gratefully accepted. To donate an item or baked goods or purchase raffle tickets, call Tammie Sargent at 802-236- 8760 or Amanda Weeden at 518-742-7793.