Basket Raffle to Benefit Preschool

Little Angels Nursery and Preschool is holding a basket raffle on Saturday, June 3, to raise money for new windows and to upgrade the current heating system in their building, located in the 150-year-old building and former site of the Danby Four Corners Store. The upgrades are needed to keep the students warm in the winter months. The event will be held at the West Pawlet Fire Department, and will feature baskets offering goods donated by Cabot cheese, RK Miles, The Vermont Country Store and many more. One even has four tickets to see the New York Yankees. Doors open at 11 a.m.; tickets will be drawn at 1 p.m. Entry tickets are $5 each; additional tickets are $2. There will also be additional raffles.