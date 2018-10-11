Batten Kill CISMA Welcomes New Habitat Steward

The Cooperative Invasive Species Management Association for the BattenKill Watershed (CISMA-BKW) welcomes new coordinator/habitat steward Elana Feldman, who is an service member focusing on Vermont’s Clean Water Initiative. She graduated in February 2018 with a degree in Conservation Biology from Middlebury College, where she worked as an assistant in a study on changes in forests over time in response to disturbance. This past summer, she was a park interpreter at Great Brook Farm State Park in Carlisle, Mass.. Over the course of the next year, she will focus on educating the public about the importance of managing invasive species in the watershed and assisting public and private partners in restoring native plant habitats on their properties, including the Batten Kill Watershed Alliance, the Bennington County Conservation District, Bennington County Regional Commission, Calfee Woodland Management, Hildene, Equinox Preservation Trust, USDA Forest Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Vermont Land Trust. Contact Elana at coordinator.cisma.bkw@gmail.com with any questions.

The organization is always looking for more community partners and volunteers; email coordinator.cisma.bkw@gmail.com or follow the CISMA-Batten Kill Watershed on Facebook. Be sure to look in the Vermont News Guide for invasive plant information each month.