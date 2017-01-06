Battenkill Chorale to Perform in Saratoga Springs

The Battenkill Chorale opens its 22nd season with ‘On Hallowed Ground – A Plea for Peace,’ featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams’ ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’ for chorus, 47-piece orchestra and soloists, and Samuel Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, at Skidmore College’s Zankel Music Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 518-692-7458 or emailing jen.braucher@gmail.com. The dramatic ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’ is a poignant, impassioned plea for peace, with texts drawn from the mass plus several Walt Whitman poems written after his service as a Civil War volunteer nurse. Soloists in this concert will be Skidmore College Artist-In-Residence Sylvia Stoner and Williams College Artist Associate in Voice Keith Kibler. The Battenkill Chorale is a 95-voice unauditioned chorus from six counties in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont founded 22 years ago by artistic director Janet McGhee, and is recognized as one of the premier amateur choruses in the region.