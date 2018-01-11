Battenkill Chorale to Perform Verdi

The Battenkill Chorale opens its 23rd season with Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental ‘Requiem’ for soloists, chorus and 48-piece orchestra, directed by Janet McGhee, at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, at Skidmore College’s Zankel Music Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by calling 518-692-7458 or emailing battenkilltickets@gmail.com.

Verdi’s dramatic ‘Requiem’ is a towering masterpiece and one of the most widely acclaimed choral works of all time. Soloists will include Skidmore College artist-in-residence Sylvia Stoner, Florida State University assistant professor Sahoko Sato Timpone, spinto verismo tenor Jorge Pita Carreras, and Williams College artist associate in voice, Keith Kibler. Stoner, Timpone, Carreras, and Kibler are award-winning singers who have sung internationally at major summer festivals, appeared in concert and in opera roles and on the Broadway stage. Timpone most recently received critical acclaim in the New York Times for her role in the recent off-Broadway hit, ‘¡Figaro!’

The Battenkill Chorale is a 110-voice unauditioned chorus from six counties in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont, founded 23 years ago by artistic director McGhee, who will be undergoing shoulder surgery after these performances. While she is recovering this spring, Gene Marie Callahan will be guest conductor in a program of Belgian and French music for chorus, brass and organ. To learn more, contact Julie Turner at 518-885-3771 or Janet McGhee at 518-677-8233.