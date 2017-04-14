Battenkill Chorale to Present Spring Concert in Hoosick Falls

The Battenkill Chorale presents ‘Rise to Life’s Beauty!’ featuring Dan Forrest’s ‘Requiem for the Living’ for chorus, chamber orchestra and soloists on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. Both performances will take place at Immaculate Conception Parish, 73 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, N.Y. The colorful orchestra for the ravishing ‘Requiem’ includes harp, gong, bell chime, glockenspiel, cymbals, drums, strings, winds and organ. It is a profoundly moving work that is taking the choral music world by storm. Soprano Gene Marie Callahan is an award-winning singer with extensive experience singing opera, oratorio and recital work throughout the Capital District and northeast. Tenor Michael Gallagher is a scientist and composer who has worked with Broadway composers as well as writing works for choirs and symphony orchestras. Erich Borden is one of the leading organists in the Capital District, where he plays the renowned Frobenius Danish tracker organ at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. Shorter works by Estonian Arvo Pärt, Norwegian Ola Gjeilo and Polish composer Henryk Gorecki complete the program. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 518-692-7458 or emailing battenkilltickets@gmail.com.