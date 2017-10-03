Battenkill Cleanup Day

Columbus Day weekend is packed with events highlighting the beauty of the Battenkill watershed. The Battenkill Conservancy and Trout Unlimited Clearwater Chapter invite you to dedicate an hour or two to help ensure the scenic roadside that hugs the Battenkill along State Route 313 is litter-free. Join them at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, as they collect the trash that is carelessly discarded from passing cars. The two groups maintain a five-miles section of Route 313 which connects Vermont and New York. Coffee and donuts will be provided. The group will meet at the state line Route 133 rest area. Gloves and safety vests are provided. No pre-registration is required. For more information, email bkc@battenkillconservancy.org.