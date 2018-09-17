Battenkill River Duck Run

The eighth annual Battenkill River Duck Run is Sunday, September 23. This fun family event is supported by the Battenkill Valley Runners, and starts with a 1K fun run for the kids at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 5k run/walk and a 12K run/walk at 9 a.m. The Run benefits Arlington Area Childcare/Happy Days Playschool, beginning and ending at the Grange on River Road in West Arlington. The entire route follows the Battenkill River and offers some spectacular scenery. Registration the morning of the Duck Run begins at 7:30, and is $18 for the 5K and 12K and $3 for the fun run; it’s free for Happy Days students. Tie-dyed T-shirts will be given to the first 150 entries. Age group awards will be given for the top three in each age group. Each participant in the kids 1K fun run will receive an award. Volunteers are needed to help with registration and other race day tasks; call 802-375-6039 to find out more.