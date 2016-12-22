Battenkill Valley Health Center Welcomes Frisci

Battenkill Valley Health Center (BVHC) announces the addition of Dr. Marisa Friscia to their clinical team in Arlington. After serving the community for 12 years at her private practice in Bennington, Dr. Friscia spent the last year and a half at Troy Internal Medicine, a subsidiary of Saint Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. “I am thrilled to be returning to my southern Vermont roots and look forward to seeing patients, both old and new,” shared Dr. Friscia, who has more than 30 years of medical experience since beginning her career at Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York City in 1994. Board certified in Internal Medicine, she will provide primary care services with a focus on preventative medicine to patients 16 years and older. “My belief is that prevention, nutrition, sleep and exercise are essential at any age for overall good health. I believe in finding an underlying cause of illness instead of just treating symptoms with medication,” she commented. “Dr. Friscia and I have been in discussion for nearly two years, but the timing has been off until now,” stated Grace Gilbert-Davis, chief executive officer. “Dr. Friscia’s caring nature and concern for her patients, her coworkers, and our community makes her a spot-on addition to our team.” Dr. Friscia will begin seeing patients in early January at Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington, located across from Stewart’s. Together with permanent provider Marguerite Dusha and temporary provider Pauline Kahng, the BVHC clinical care team provides comprehensive care to patients of all ages, with or without insurance. To learn more, visit battenkillvalleyhealthcenter.com or call 802-375-6566.