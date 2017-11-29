BBA Arts Students Give Back

Burr and Burton Academy students involved with the Performing Arts Department recent production of ‘Harvey’ turned their fundraising efforts back to their fellow students and their teachers. In keeping with this year’s motto of ‘Take Ownership,’ the company raised $1000 through bucket donations, poster sales and personal contributions instead of opening night gifts, giving them to the School’s Access Department. At last week’s School Assembly, student Olivia Saunders, who played Veta Simmons in the play, stated, “You give so much to the students that you work with. This money is just a small way that we, the company of ‘Harvey’ can show our appreciation for everything your department does for the entire school.”