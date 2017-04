BBA Auction

Burr and Burton’s seventh annual Online Auction is open through Friday, April 14 at 9 p.m. Bid on over 180 items – goods and services, gift certificates, art, jewelry, antiques, dining options, a day sail on Lake Champlain; a cooking class; tennis and golf lessons and more. Go to biddingforgood.com/bbaonlineauction and start bidding! Proceeds benefit BBA student programs.