BBA College Night

Burr and Burton’s fall College Night for junior and senior parents is Wednesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. in the Riley Center. Debra Johns, associate director of admission at Yale University, will be keynote speaker. Johns has been at Yale for the past nine years. Prior to that she worked in admissions at Fairfield University and Marquette University, and recently served as chair of the finance committee for the National Association of College Admission Counseling. She has presented on many occasions at national and regional conferences on various admissions topics, is active with current admissions issues and is a frequent participant and speaker at college night programs. Following the presentation, BBA’s School and College counselors will present parents with grade-

specific information regarding the college process.