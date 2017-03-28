BBA College Night

On Wednesday, April 5, Burr and Burton Academy will host the annual Spring College Night. During mock interviews that afternoon, BBA juniors will have a chance to practice their interviewing skills with visiting admission officers. Representatives from Champlain College, Colgate University, Emmanuel College and the University of Vermont will begin the evening program with a panel presentation followed by breakout workshops to cover a variety of topics: how to conduct a college search, financial aid, scholarships, college essays, admission selection and all about UVM. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the School’s Rowland Center. The program’s intended audience is sophomores, juniors and their parents. The public is also invited. For questions, contact Lynne Welsh at 802-549-8242 or lwelsh@burrburton.org.