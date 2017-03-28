BBA College Night

BBA College Night
BBA College Night

BBA College Night

On Wednesday, April 5, Burr and Burton Academy will host the annual Spring College Night. During mock interviews that afternoon, BBA juniors will have a chance to practice their interviewing skills with visiting admission officers. Representatives from Champlain College, Colgate University, Emmanuel College and the University of Vermont will begin the evening program with a panel presentation followed by breakout workshops to cover a variety of topics: how to conduct a college search, financial aid, scholarships, college essays, admission selection and all about UVM. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the School’s Rowland Center. The program’s intended audience is sophomores, juniors and their parents. The public is also invited. For questions, contact Lynne Welsh at 802-549-8242 or lwelsh@burrburton.org.

March 28, 2017
Categories:News, Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*