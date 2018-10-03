BBA Financial Aid Night

Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester will be celebrating Financial Aid Month throughout October. The school’s kickoff event will be the annual Financial Aid Information Night, planned to take place on Wednesday, October 3, in the Riley Center on campus, following afternoon parent/teacher conferences. Carol Brosseau, retired director of financial aid at George Mason University, and Lucy Hebbard-Robinson, financial aid counselor at the Community College of Vermont, will join forces for the presentation, which will cover the nuts and bolts of the financial aid process and help families understand the why’s and how’s of the FAFSA and other financial aid forms. Family financial aid appointments at BBA will also be available through the month as well.