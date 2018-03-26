BBA Fundraising Online Auction to Begin April 1

Burr and Burton’s eighth annual Online Auction is set to launch on Sunday, April 1. It’s part of BBA’s Parent Association fundraising Gala, ‘Green Hills and Silver Waters: Caring for This Place We Call Home.’ The auction will run through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, offering a chance to support BBA and its partnership with Hildene’s Dene Farm and the Mountain Campus. Your support will help to inspire and transform young adults, helping them, in part, to be responsible stewards of our precious natural landscape, and protect Vermont natural treasures for generations to come. Many amazing and useful items will be up for bid, including local goods and services, gift certificates, art, jewelry, antiques, dining options, one-of- a-kind experiences, and much more. A sample of items includes a fly-fishing lesson, curtain design and installation, framed art photography, tickets to see James Taylor at Tanglewood , a two-night stay at a luxurious cottage, gift certificates, hand-crafted china and a farmer’s market package – in fact, there are over 150 items! Add this link to your favorites so you’ll be ready to start bidding: biddingforgood.com/BBAOnlineAuction. All auction proceeds will benefit student programs at Burr and Burr Academy.