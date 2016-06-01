BBA Gawlik Awards Dazzle

A special musical performance by Joseph Wooten, a comedic speech by actor Sam Lloyd Jr., and a congratulatory call from director Wes Anderson were highlights of the sixth annual Burr and Burton Academy Gawlik Awards presented by the Media and Performing Arts Department on Tuesday, May 24, at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. The event is named after Brian Gawlik, a beloved teacher who taught digital film and television news production at BBA. The show opened to a sold-out crowd of more than 500 with a funny dream sequence video of BBA’s cinematography teacher Bill Muench being coerced to tell the names of the upcoming winners. Muench and Jim Raposa, BBA’s drama instructor, emceed the event and kept the crowd laughing throughout the night. Dance performances by BBA dance students were intermingled with nominated videos.

The Gawlik Lifetime Achieve-ment Award went to actor Sam Lloyd, Jr., who has been in numerous television shows. A regular at the Weston Theater, he will be in this year’s production of ‘Mamma Mia.’ The Gawlik’s Humanitarian Award went to musical guest Joseph Wooten, a three-time Grammy-nominated artist who has been the keyboardist for The Steve Miller Band since 1993. When not traveling with the band, he can be found speaking to students about character self esteem, self respect and personal growth. At the Awards, Wooten played the piano and sang an emotionally-charged song called ‘I Matter.’

The Distinguished Alumni Award went to Charlie, David, Steve and Tom Mull, brothers who combined skateboarding and film to create entertaining videos reach ing millions of viewers through social media. The Gawlik Film Award, which goes to the best senior cinematography student at BBA, went to James Moore, who heard that he won when his favorite director – Wes Anderson – called from London to make the presentation and congratulate him. Moore also won Best Picture for his digital short film, called ‘Cut,’ about a high school filmmaker struggling with a breakup. The cast and crew included Spencer Fowler, Cydney Jeffrey, Garrett Sands, Max Pagnucco and Ethan Hacker. Johnny Girdzis won for Best Stop Motion Short with his Lego film called ‘Treasure.’The award for Best Action Sports went to Jaidon Lalor, Thann Garrison,Noah Kane and Ethan Hacker for ‘Troublemakers.’The award for Best Commercial went to Jack Jacob, Ethan Hacker, Spencer Fowler and Tess Webber for ‘BBA Tinder.’ The award for Best Silent Film went to Sophie Fleming, Max



Mackson, Jackie Nutter, Henry Kornaros and Jake Cassese for ‘The Bench.’The award for the Best PSA went to Scott Mooney and Max Pagnucco for ‘Don’t Drink and Drive.’ The award for TV Show Openings went to Michael Hollingshead and Hannah Nicholson for ‘Scrubs.’ The award for Best Travel Film went to Henry Kornaros for ‘Spain.’The award for Best News production went to Emily Williams, Meghan Grip, Jillian Santos and Will Swinarton for ‘Table for Two.’The Best Music Video award went to Allison Kimble for ‘Waiting for Love.’And finally, the award for Best Sketch Comedy went to Noah Kane, Emma Weinstein, Andre Wald and Rick Armitage for ‘Tech.’