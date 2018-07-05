BBA Hoops Camp

Join Jamie Briggs and Kate McClafferty for KJ Hoop Camp! It’s all of the same great coaching and tons of fun you’ve come to know from the Bill Muench camp, but in new packaging. Campers will learn and practice the fundamentals of basketball daily, including defense, shooting, ball handling and teamwork. They will have the opportunity to improve their basketball skills through a repetition of drills, like power layups and skill stations, competitions like Bulldog, and scrimmages, which lead up to the NCAA tournament under the guidance of coaches who will share their passion for the game. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt, an opportunity to win an award and prizes, and an ice cream party on Friday, followed by the closing ceremonies to share with friends and family how much fun and hard work went into the week. The first week is June 25 to 29 for students entering grades 5,6 and 7; the second week is July 2 to 6 for students entering grades 8 and 9. Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Register at burrburton.org. Feel free to contact Kate at kmcclafferty9@gmail.com or Jamie at coachbdogs@yahoo.com with any additional questions.