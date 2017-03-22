BBA Music Student Wins Award

Burr and Burton Academy senior Ramsay Eyre has won the Vermont All State Composition Award for his piano piece, ‘Underwater Relics.’ This original piece will be performed on Thursday, May 11, at Brattleboro High School. Ramsay, who has performed with the Music Department in multiple ensembles since he was in seventh grade, made BBA history when he won this honor last year for his chamber music composition ‘Paint.’ BBA congratulates Ramsey for winning the award for a second time.