BBA Names New Parent Association President

Burr and Burton Academy headmaster Mark Tashjian has announced that Nan Bambara was named Parent Association president for the 2017/2018 school year. Bambara is a BBA graduate, Class of 1986, and the parent of Enrique de la Rosa, a member of the Class of 2020. “Nan brings a great deal of leadership and experience to the table and we are looking forward to her joining the Parent Association,” say Tashjian. “She’ll be a tremendous asset to this hardworking group and I look forward to working with her.” Bambara will be serving as a liaison between the BBA parent community and the administration. She will also lead monthly meetings throughout the year to discuss issues affecting the students and the school and parental concerns and to share reports from the various committees. Her experience in sales, marketing and communication aligns with the needs of this leadership position. She is currently employed with New England Slate in Poultney, where she manages new client sales and relationships, designs and executes marketing, branding and communication plans. In addition to other professional experience, she served in the US Peace Corps as field operations director and extensionist.

“I believe that our school community sets the tone for student engagement and I hope to ‘reverse engineer’ that model to engage more parents,” Nan states. “Like BBA, every parent has a place in the Parent Association and working together we can have fun and accomplish our goals at the same time.”

She has been working with the Advancement Office this summer to line up a number of new volunteers for various committees of the Parent Association, including Marlene Lederman Allen, Caryl Defelice, Julie Citron and Jennifer Allen, and looks forward to working with the volunteers who will continue with the Parent Association.

“It is our great responsibility to support the school and the students that are enrolled here,” she says. “We need to each individually commit to the Annual Fund, volunteer as much as we can, support the role of the independent school and school choice in our communities, and work together to for the greater good of our students. I look forward to taking on this new role and working with the families of Burr and Burton.” Nan and Enrique live in Dorset; she can be reached at 407-375-8615 or nebambara@gmail.com.27