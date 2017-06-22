BBA Names Scholarship Recipient

Shea Brannigan Lincourt is the 2017 recipient of the James G. Scieszka Memorial Scholarship Award, presented on June 5 at Burr and Burton Academy’s Scholarship Night in Manchester. The award is presented in memory of Jim Scieszka, a BBA freshman who was killed in 1986, to a graduating senior who has excelled in academics and athletics and who displays leadership and commitment. As a BBA student, Shea was on the honor roll, was a member of the school’s National Honor Society, mentored younger students at summer sports camps, and was a member of the school’s Literacy Society. She also played on BBA’s junior and varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. The daughter of Robin Sirois and Scott Lincourt of Manchester, Shea will be enrolling this fall at the University of Vermont.