BBA Presents ‘Pippin’

Burr and Burton Academy’s Performing Arts Department will present the musical, ‘Pippin’ at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, May 9 to 13, in the school’s Riley Center for the Arts. Originally directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, Stephen Schwartz’s music and lyrics and Roger Hirson ’s book tells a fictitious story of Pippin, the son of Charlemagne. The broadway show starred Irene Ryan, John Rubinstein, Jill Clayburgh and Ben Vereen. The revival has enjoyed incredible success and is the only show that has had two actors of different sexes win a Tony Award for the same role. BBA’s production boasts over 70 students involved on stage, behind the scenes and in the orchestra. Don’t miss international student Leticia Galdino as The Leading Player, Greg Townsend as Pippin, Garrett Sands as Charlemagne, Isabelle Desroches as Fastrada, Riley Vogel as Lewis, Dafina Matiku as Berthe, Jillian Grip as Catherine and MEMS student Cristo Buckley as Theo, along with an amazing ensemble of dancers, actors and singers. Tickets are $7 for BBA students, faculty, staff and children under 18, and $12 for the general public. You can order them at bbatickets.com. Call the 24-hour information line at 802-549-8224 to learn more. The box office opens one hour prior to show time