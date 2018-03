BBA Student Makes State Finals in ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Even

Olivia Pitcher, a junior at Burr and Burton Academy, recently competed in the state semi-finals of the Poetry Out Loud competition in Barre. She recited two poems: ‘Sonnet 18’ by William Shakespeare and ‘Diameter’ by Michelle Burke. Her superb recitations earned her a spot to the state finals in Colchester, where the event was filmed for Vermont Public Television.