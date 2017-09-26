Be Brave For Life Hike-A-Thon & Basket Bonanza

The Be Brave For Life Hike-A-Thon and Basket Bonanza takes place on Sunday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to raise awareness and funds for benign brain tumor research while creating a community around bravery. The event will be held at Merck Forest and Farm Center at 3270 Route 315 in Rupert. Highlights include a variety of baskets to bid on, with over $10,000 in merchandise and services, as well as hiking, a family-friendly, three-level scavenger hunt, food and beverage sales and much more. Register in advance online at bebrave.life.org or at the gate on the day of the event.