Be Brave: Pick Blueberries

Wildwood Berry Farm, 2977 Mad Tom Road, East Dorset, is holding a special event in support of Be Brave for Life, a nonprofit organization with the mission of assisting those affected by benign, but life-changing, brain tumors. From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, Wildwood will donate 50 cents for every pound of blueberries that you pick, weather permitting. (The rain date will be the following day, Thursday, July 27.) Call 802-362-9805 for information. Visit bebrave.life to learn more.