Be Brave: Pick Blueberries

Be Brave: Pick Blueberries
Be Brave: Pick Blueberries

Be Brave: Pick Blueberries

Perrin Marion, junior board member of Be Brave, invites you to pick blueberries in support of those with brain tumors.

Perrin Marion, junior board member of Be Brave, invites you to pick blueberries in support of those with brain tumors.

Wildwood Berry Farm, 2977 Mad Tom Road, East Dorset, is holding a special event in support of Be Brave for Life, a nonprofit organization with the mission of assisting those affected by benign, but life-changing, brain tumors. From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, Wildwood will donate 50 cents for every pound of blueberries that you pick, weather permitting. (The rain date will be the following day, Thursday, July 27.) Call 802-362-9805 for information. Visit bebrave.life to learn more.

July 25, 2017
Categories:Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*