Become a Volunteer: Make a Difference in Your Community

Green Mountain RSVP celebrates National Volunteer Week during the last week of April each year, although we appreciate the time and efforts of our volunteers every day. The group partners with local nonprofit organizations, matching people age 55 and older with meaningful volunteer opportunities. There are currently 356 active volunteers assisting 100 nonprofit organizations in Bennington, Windham and Windsor Counties. People choose to volunteer for a many different reasons. For some folks, it offers the chance to give back to their community. For others, it provides companionship, builds upon their skills and experience, and/or allows the volunteer to advocate for something they are passionate about. Some of GMRSVP’s volunteers have been volunteering for well over 20 years. Once retired, they wasted no time to find a way to keep busy and to give back to their community. They have volunteers who are active no matter their age – some in their 80s and 90s. Some volunteer with their spouses and some with their siblings. One family in particular comes to mind in the Bennington area: four sisters, ages 86, 89, 92 and 93, are volunteering at local American Red Cross Blood drives, helping with mailings at the Bennington Free Library and at SVMC. They have a combined 88 years of service with a total of over 10000 hours. This is an impressive gift of time from a wonderful family. There are plenty of opportunities for people to join them in their efforts to make a difference. To learn more, visit rsvpvt.org or call 802-447-1546.