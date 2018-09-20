Beebe Farm Classic Inaugural Running/Walking Events

Nor’east Trail Runs will present the Beebe Farm 48-hour fixed-time race at the Harold Beebe Farm in East Dorset, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 28 to 30. Runners and walkers will complete multiple .9-mile laps over a set amount of time, and enjoy views of fall foliage with no outside traffic. The races feature free Nor’east fleece jackets, professional photos for all participants, chip-timing, meals and locally made awards. Run your first half or full marathon without worrying about cutoff times, check your first ultra-distance off your bucket-list, or make it 100+ miles and take home the coveted Beebe Farm belt buckle!

This USATF/IAU- certified and sanctioned comes to East Dorset for the first time, and offers several start options, with the first races going off at 9 a.m. on Friday. There are night starts, Saturday starts, or the whole 48 hours! The loop is located exclusively on private property and boasts a low 23 feet of elevation change overall. Those looking to post a qualifying standard performance, set an age-group mark or national/international record are advised to contact the race directors before registering. The Beebe Farm Classic loop is comprised of wide, smooth, dirt and limestone roads. Closed to the public and vehicular traffic, the facility will include a heated warming tent and dining area for runners. A fully stocked start/finish aid station will provide hot food to order both day and night, in addition to a rotating menu of standard and local fare, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Partial laps will be counted, measured and certified. Volunteers and spectators are welcome. Volunteers receive $15 an hour in Nor’east Trail Runs credits and a custom Boco Gear hat. The credits can be used or gifted for race entries or merchandise, and never expire. Visit tinyurl.com/beebefarm48 for registration details.