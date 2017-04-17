‘Before the Flood’ to Screen at Bennington’s Oldcastle Theatre

It is not difficult to look around the world and realize that we live in tumultuous times. The rise of religious extremism, global terrorism and geopolitical power struggles all threaten the prospect of peace and freedom. However, there is one issue that poses an even greater danger to everyone around the world, and even to the survival of civilization and humanity as a whole: climate change and global warming. Climate change is not a hoax. The scientific community overwhelmingly agrees that man-made climate change is a real phenomenon and poses a serious threat to all life on this planet. Last year was the warmest year on record since modern recordkeeping began in 1880. In the South, there have been eight floods in the past decade that were considered 500 year floods, meaning they would only occur every 500 years under normal circumstances. The melting of the polar ice caps and permafrost will lead to global flooding as the sea levels rise and massive amounts of CO2 are released into the atmosphere.

Earth Day has been observed every year since 1970, giving people an opportunity to celebrate the environment and invoke policy change that serves to better protect our planet.

Oldcastle Theatre, 331 Main Street, Bennington, will be showing a documentary on climate change called ‘Before the Flood’ at 7 p.m., this Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, sponsored by the Climate Advocates of Bennington, the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, Rights and Democracy and the Vermont Student Power Network. In this acclaimed documentary, actor Leonardo DiCaprio meets with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the dangers of climate change and possible solutions. It is clear that climate change poses an existential threat to global civilization; that threat has never been more serious than it is right now. We are all extremely blessed to live on this gem of a planet, and we must do all that we can to protect it and ourselves – even if our politicians will not. Admission to the film is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Join the discussion on environmental activities in our area and then get out there and advocate for Mother Earth!