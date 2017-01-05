Benefit Concert and Dance Party Raises Funds for Ski for Heat

Keeping warm in the coming winter is a challenge that many in our area face. To help households facing this struggle, Ski for Heat, the local nonprofit that raises money for heating fuel assistance, is kicking off its fundraising campaign with the annual ‘Hot Blues for Cold Nights’ Concert and Dance Party, which will be held on Saturday, January 21. Downtown Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen will be playing at the Eagles Club on Routes 11/30 in Manchester, starting at 7 p.m. “There are folks who have been coming to this concert and dance party since Bob and his friends first offered to help Ski for Heat, which was back in 2001,” said Ski for Heat event founder Martha Robertson. “They return each January, bringing friends with them, so that each year more and more people consider this the fun night of the year.”

“We encourage everyone to come and join us for this night of amazing music – and dancing, for those so inclined – and there are many! It’s a great way to support our community,” Robertson added. “The skiing part of Ski for Heat is on Sunday, January 29, and there is something for every winter sports enthusiast, of all ages and abilities. Mark your calendars now for these two annual fun winter events!” Ski for Heat is a non-profit located in Peru. It is run entirely on volunteered hours; no portion of funds raised goes toward payroll or compensation. For concert tickets and information, go to skiforheat.org. The suggested concert donation is $20; however people are asked to make a donation at whatever level is comfortable for them. “If you just paid your bills and have no extra money to spend, please still join us, added Robertson.”