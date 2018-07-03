Benefit Motorcycle Run/Bike Night in Bennington

The Bennington International Motorcycle Club VT (BIMCVT) is hosting two events on Saturday, July 7. In the first, the Vets’ Run, in cooperation with the Bennington Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards residents of the Vermont Veterans’ Home. Registration is $20 per rider/$5 per passenger, and will take place from 10 to 11:15 a.m., with the run beginning at 12 noon.

BIMCVT’s Bike Night from 4 to 8 p.m. will take place at the same location. This free event is open to all, and will feature awards, music by DJ Moose Bell, a 50/50 raffle, vendors and more. Visit bimcvt.org for further information.