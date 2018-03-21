Bennington and Pawlet Scholarships

Bennington College to Offer Scholarships for GIV Alumni

Beginning in fall 2018, Bennington College will award an annual $10,000 merit scholarship to accepted students who have completed one of the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV). The scholarship honors the memory of Andrea Diehl, a Bennington graduate and Trustee of GIV, and recognizes students whose exemplary commitment to learning has been evidenced by their choice to engage in college-level immersion learning in their spare time.

“Andrea was an extraordinary person and we’re very grateful to Bennington College for recognizing these students’ potential in this way,” said GIV executive director Karen Taylor Mitchell. “Governor’s Institutes graduates come from every type of economic background and this will make all the difference for some to be able to reach their dreams.”

The College is extending the same opportunity to graduates of every GIV in the nation. All are dedicated to providing intensive intellectual or creative learning resources to that state’s most academically and artistically talented young people regardless of economic, geographic or demographic disadvantage.

Vermont high school students who might like to take advantage of this opportunity can visit the webiste at giv.org, where applications are currently being accepted. Motivated students are encouraged to apply without regard to ability to pay as participation is by sliding scale tuition.

Pawlet Scholarships

The Pawlet Scholarship Committee wants to remind Pawlet and West Pawlet residents that the scholarship application deadline is June 1. Applications are now available for download at pawletscholarships.wordpress.com. You can also pick them up at the Pawlet or West Pawlet Post Offices. Since its inception in 1995, the Pawlet Scholarship Committee has awarded over $430,000 to deserving Pawlet and West Pawlet residents pursuing educational goals beyond high school. Please visit our website for more information. Education opens doors.