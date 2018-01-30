Bennington and Rutland County Events

Rutland Library Book Sale

Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their monthly Book Sale on Friday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse thousands of organized, new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. This month’s special highlight books for children and young adults; mass-market paperbacks are buy one, get one free. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860 to learn more.

McCullough Free Library to Present ‘The Geneology of Happiness’

What is happiness? Can it be measured? And what is the relationship between happiness and virtue, money, pleasure, relationships, mindfulness and satisfaction? The John G. McCullogh Free Library presents ‘The Genealogy of Happiness,’ at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, a Vermont Humanities Council program, with William Edelglass, who teaches philosophy, environmental studies and Buddhist studies at Marlboro College. Edelglass will begin with an overview of different conceptions of happiness in Western philosophy, religion and political theory, and then turn to the numerous claims of what makes us happy based on the results of “the new science of happiness.” He will conclude by reflecting on the findings of positive psychology in the context of the history of the idea of happiness. This free program will be held at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington. (The snow date is Friday, February 9, at 11 a.m.) For more information, call 802-447-7121 or visit mcculloughlibrary.org.

Rupert Kittay Library Crafting

Join the Rupert Kittay Library for a felt bookmark workshop on Sunday, February 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. All levels of experience are invited to make your choice of three felt bookmarks; the penny bookmark is a colorful, easy bookmark using different sized circles and buttons; the chickadee bookmark is a cute, medium level craft; and the cone flower bookmark is for all those who know the blanket stitch and want a little challenge. There is a materials fee of $10, which includes felt, patterns, needle and floss. You will only need to bring scissors; everything else is provided. The workshop is limited to ten people. Pre-registration is required by February 20. The Rupert Kittay Library is located at 2827 Route 153 in Rupert. For more information, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.