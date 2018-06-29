Bennington Arts Students Organize Shows

A new show titled ‘Shift Trade’ is currently on display at Brown Cow Café, 139 Main Street, Bennington. The show features art works by junior and senior students at Mount Anthony Union High School in a wide range of mediums by Kira Hansen, Izaiah Rhodes, Raven Realmuto, Olivia LeRay, Emma Gillis, Paige Greenawalt, Jada Petit, Audrey Fusco and Lee Gallagher, organizer. These participants state that, “Our hope in curating and presenting our artwork in this way is not only to showcase the dedication and talent of local art students, but to demonstrate the ability of young people to translate initiative into action and organization. It is our hope that this successful example of a student-curated exhibition will encourage other young artists to bring their art into their local public sphere.”

A student concert associated with the exhibit will be held on Saturday, June 30, at the Masonic Hall, 504 Main Street, Bennington. It will feature several musical acts including the popular local cover band The Throwbacks, musicians Sienna McFaline, Téa Oakes, Cooper Mason, and singer-songwriter Rob Hewins. Both events were organized by the students with support from the Vermont Arts Exchange. For more information about these events, contact Lee at gallagher.haleyr@gmail.com or 518-603-4582.