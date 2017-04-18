Bennington Battle Monument Opens For Season

A new season will start at the Bennington Battle Monument on Saturday, April 22. The 306-foot Monument is one of Vermont’s most visible state-owned Historic Sites. Exhibits and dioramas in the Monument tell the story of the August 16, 1777 Revolutionary War Battle, as well as its design and construction. Scenic vistas of Vermont, Massachusetts and New York can be seen from the observation level high within the Monument, accessible by elevator. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 6 to 14 and free for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased in the gift shop. For further information and event listings, visit historicsites.vermont.gov or call 802-447-0550.