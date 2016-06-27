Bennington Bike Night

The Bennington International Motorcycle Club will be holding its third annual Bennington Bike Night on Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event, which will benefit the Cancer Crusaders, will be held in a new location this year, in the parking lot behind the Bennington Station Restaurant on Depot Street. Admission is free. Enjoy live music by Moose Bell, a 50/50 raffle, vendor booths, two on-site photographers and much more. Dr. Roger Mason will conduct a Blessing of the Bikes at 6:15 p.m. An award will be presented to Best of Show, with voting done by participants. No registration is necessary – just show up with your bike! Vendors interested in a free space can call 802-753-7157. The Ride-in/Poker Run will start at the same location on the following day, Sunday, July 10, and ends at D’s Market and Deli, East Road, Bennington with a barbecue. For more information, visit bimcvt.org.