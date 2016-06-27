Bennington Bike Night

Ernie Thompson (on bike) with (from left) Ed Raetz, Steve Love, Gary Dickinson and Dr. Roger Mason, members of the Bennington International Motorcycle Club, are looking forward to Bennington Bike Night to benefit the Cancer Crusaders.

The Bennington International Motorcycle Club will be holding its third annual Bennington Bike Night on Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event, which will benefit the Cancer Crusaders, will be held in a new location this year, in the parking lot behind the Bennington Station Restaurant on Depot Street. Admission is free. Enjoy live music  by Moose Bell, a 50/50 raffle, vendor booths, two on-site photographers and much more. Dr. Roger Mason will conduct a Blessing of the Bikes at 6:15 p.m. An award will be presented to Best of Show, with voting done by participants. No registration is necessary – just show up with your bike! Vendors interested in a free space can call 802-753-7157. The Ride-in/Poker Run will start at the same location on the following day, Sunday, July 10, and ends at D’s Market and Deli, East Road, Bennington with a barbecue. For more information, visit bimcvt.org.

  Karen Preissler
    Blessing of the bikes will be at 7pm.

