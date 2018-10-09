Bennington Bingo

The Price Chopper Cancer Crusaders are having a night of Bingo on Wednesday, October 17, at the Bennington Elks Club on Washington Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the games beginning promptly at 6. There will be door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 and cash prizes. Advanced tickets are $13 by calling 802-447-7632; they’re $15 at the door. Proceeds from this event benefit the Cancer Center Patient Resources Fund.