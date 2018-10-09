Bennington Bingo

Bennington Bingo
Bennington Bingo

Bennington Bingo

Elllie Hyjek and Terri Bourque invite you to Bingo Night at the Elks Club.

Elllie Hyjek and Terri Bourque invite you to Bingo Night at the Elks Club.

The Price Chopper Cancer Crusaders are having a night of Bingo on Wednesday, October 17, at the Bennington Elks Club on Washington Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the games beginning promptly at 6. There will be door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 and cash prizes. Advanced tickets are $13 by calling 802-447-7632; they’re $15 at the door. Proceeds from this event benefit the Cancer Center Patient Resources Fund.

October 9, 2018
Categories:Bennington News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.