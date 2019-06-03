Bennington Blood Drive

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, in its employee cafeteria. To make an appointment, visit

redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well. Those who are unfamiliar with the SVMC campus may stop at the information desk in the main lobby for directions. For more information, calll Susan Gallina at 802-447-5345.