Bennington Bookstop to Host Reading of ‘Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening’

Carol Wall’s touching memoir, ‘Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening,’ tells the story of her friendship with Giles Owita, a Kenyan-born landscape designer who took on the arduous task of rehabilitating Wall’s neglected yard in Roanoke, Virginia. More importantly, though, Giles tended to Wall’s wounded spirit as she came to grips with her cancer diagnosis. The book follows their blossoming friendship, a bond that bridged their disparate backgrounds and taught them both about the wonderful secrets that life has in store.

Wall’s illness prevented her from participating in any promotional events related to the release of ‘Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening,’ named one of the top ten books of 2014 by USA Today, and she died shortly after it was published in 2014. Since then, her family has traveled the country to promote the book as a way of honoring her memory.

Dick Wall, Carol’s husband, will be at The Bennington Bookshop at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, for a reading of Carol’s work. There will be an opportunity for questions after the reading, and Wall will sign copies of the book, which will be available for sale at the event. Light refreshments will be served.

The Bennington Bookshop, Vermont’s oldest independent bookstore, is located at 467 Main Street in downtown Bennington. For more information, go to benningtonbookshop.com or call 802-442-5059.