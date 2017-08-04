Bennington Center for the Arts Plans Open House

On Saturday, August 5, the Bennington Center for the Arts will host an Open House. In addition to the Covered Bridge Museum and the Native American collection, the galleries will feature several current exhibitions. The Small Works Show highlights over 30 framed pieces under 14 inches in size and of various subject matter. These smaller pieces are unique in that they may be taken home at time of purchase. American Artists Abroad features the work of artists who have traveled and been inspired by locations all over the world. The Laumeister Fine Art Competition, juried by Calvin Liang, is a sizable collection of fine, representational work by contemporary artists. In addition, Spirits of Old Bennington will be offering tastings and will have specialty cocktails for sale from 12 noon until 4 p.m. The Bennington Center for the Arts is located at 44 Gypsy Lane, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.