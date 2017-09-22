Bennington Center for the Arts to Host The New McKrells

The McKrells are one of the Capital District’s most well-known Irish and bluegrass acts. They performed at the top of the local music scene for 15 years before taking a hiatus in 2006. A concert at the Bennington Center for the Arts is a chance to hear the next iteration of the McKrell band, with a few new members to carry this musical Irish tradition into the next generation. The event takes place on Friday, September 22. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8. Tickets are $15 advance and for members, or $20 at the door. Call 802-442-7158 to purchase tickets or order online at thebennington.org.

Folk singer, songwriter and artist Kevin McKrell has had his songs recorded and or performed by artists from around the world. He has performed in theaters, clubs and on festival stages across the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK. Prior to forming the McKrells, he was a founding member of Celtic folk band Donnybrook Fair. He and his bands have performed for audiences at the top Celtic, Folk and Bluegrass festivals as well as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Proctors Theater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, The Egg and many others.

The New McKrells is a high-energy collective and a who’s who of North Country roots music, each player a top draw in their own right. John Kribbs is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is known throughout the Northeast for his ties with the classic roots rock band Johnny and the Triumphs, the Raquette River Rounders and the original McKrells. He plays electric and acoustic guitar and banjo. On mandolin is Orion Kribs, a world-class string player endorsed by Godin-Seagull guitars. He is capable of the break-neck speed and nuanced solo work so crucial to the McKrell sound. Arlin Greene is the bass backbone of the group, a member of a musical family that has attained legendary status in the northeast. Son of the great Smokey Greene, he is a bassist of exceptional abilities. On percussion is Brian Melick, an active teacher and instrumentalist who has been featured on over 375 professional recordings. On fiddle is Doug Moody, a Buffalo, N.Y., legend for his work with the alt-country band The Steam Donkeys and The McKrells. The harmony vocals of these like-minded musicians are stunning, the energy explosive, and each song a gem.