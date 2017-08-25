Bennington Center for the Arts Welcomes NYC Mimes

Broken Box Mime Theater (BKBX), a highly acclaimed Brooklyn-based ensemble, will escape the clatter of New York and retreat to the Bennington Center for the Arts for an artistic residency from August 24 to 27. Winners of the 2016 New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Ensemble, Performance Art and Choreography/Movement, BKBX will use their time in Bennington to create new work for their upcoming season that activates the imagination, contemporizes the art of mime, and invokes the power of simple storytelling. Completed pieces range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, cinematic to intimate and everything in between, held together by the belief that great theater requires little ornamentation, only great vision.

On Sunday, August 27, at 2 p.m., the community is invited to an open studio share with BKBX to learn about contemporary mime, the collaborative process and how simple storytelling can be a vehicle for impactful theater. All ages are encouraged to attend this engaging, informal presentation. Admission is pay what you can. For more information, brokenboxmime.com

The Bennington Center for the Arts will also be offering a ten percent discount on any new memberships or renewals on this day, which, among other benefits, allow for free year-round access to it exhibits. It is a comprehensive arts center, featuring seven galleries, art studios, a 315-seat theater, the Covered Bridge Museum, and an extensive collection of Native American and wildlife art. The Center is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Visit thebennington.org or call 802-442-7158 to learn more.