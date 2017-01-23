Bennington Chili Fest

The NorShaft Lions will again be hosting their Chili Fest as part of the North Bennington Winter Festival, on Saturday, January 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be over 30 different types of chilies to sample: traditional hot, medium and mild beef chilies, as well as hot and sweet sausage chilies, elk, venison, chicken, turkey, vegan, white (no tomato), chocolate and pineapple chilies. The proceeds will help fund the NorShaft Lions’ various community projects, such as the sand pails we deliver to seniors in the winter, vision screening for children, food collection for the local food pantries, scholarships for graduating seniors, poster contests in the elementary schools and eyeglasses and hearing aids for those in need. The Chili Fest will take place at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church on Houghton Street, North Bennington.

In addition to Chili Fest, the Winter Festival will offer a variety of fun activities.