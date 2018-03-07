Bennington Church Awarded for Leadership in Sustainability

Interfaith Power and Light (IPL) has announced the inspiring five winners of its annual Cool Congregations Challenge, a united effort by religious congregations across the country to address global warming by reducing their carbon footprint and becoming inspirations to their members and communities. Winners were selected from five categories: Cool Planner, Sacred Grounds Steward, Energy Saver, Renewable Role Model, and Community Inspiration.

The organization recently announced that the Second Congregational Church UCC at 115 Hillside Street in Bennington won the $1000 Community Inspiration Award for its Sun and Fun Festival, to be held again this year on Saturday, August 25. Other winning congregations are located in Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kentucky and Illinois.

According to Kathy Shaw, chairperson for the event, “We hold the festival – in our fourth year now – to bring awareness to the earth, environment and sustainable living/treading lightly. We have on average 25 different community groups participating (and are growing), with our focus on education, advocacy and of course, fun!”

“These five congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said Reverend Susan Hendershot Guy, IPL president.

“Whether a small or large congregation, rural or urban, these projects demonstrate that when we work together, we can create positive change, save energy and money, and live out our calling to care for Creation.”

Interfaith Power and Light is mobilizing a religious response to global warming in congregations through the promotion of energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Cool Congregations Challenge is open to congregations all over the country from every faith tradition. Judging criteria include a well-defined project with measurable benefits for the climate; creativity and resourcefulness in executing the project; congregant engagement in the project; and community inspiration.

These faith communities represent many different religious backgrounds, but all share a common mission – to be good stewards of Creation by addressing global warming as a moral imperative. The winners provide strong moral role models for their communities, and their activities have a ripple effect with people in their own homes.

For further information, visit interfaithpowerandlight.org