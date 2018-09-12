Bennington Churches Host Events Inspired by Catacomb Art

Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington and Saint John the Baptist Church in North Bennington invite the public to celebrate the faith of early Christians through their catacomb art with visuals, short videos, music, early Church writings and prayer. Sacramental images related to Baptism and Eucharist will be covered. Emphasis will also be placed on the assimilation and transformation of pagan motifs, the first images of Mary, and the Old and New Testament narratives that dealt with persecution, eschatology and salvation history. Three sessions will be offered on the following dates: Mondays, September 17 and 24, and October 1. Morning sessions will be at Saint John’s from 9:45 to 11 a.m. Evening sessions will take place at SHSF from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact Wilma Ann Johnson at 802-681-7290.