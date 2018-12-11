Bennington Cinemas & Sponsors Offer Free Christmas Movie

Children and their families are invited to see a free holiday film at Bennington Cinemas on Saturday, December 15. Two choices, both rated PG, will be offered at 10:15 a.m. ‘Elf,’ starring Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan, is the story of Buddy, who has been raised in the North Pole as a full-sized elf.

‘Frozen’ is an animated tale about two sisters, Anna and Elsa, and their epic journey to save their kingdom. Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance from the following local merchants: WBTN 1370 AM, Bank of Bennington, Carbone Auto Plaza (all locations), Loomis Auto, The Pharmacy,

Whitman’s Feed Store, GSS Fire Extinguishers, Madison Brewing Company or Big Boys Toys.

A total of 500 tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Santa will be on hand at the Bennington Cinemas when the doors open at 9 a.m. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photo ops, and may attend the film with their child(ren) or drop them off and pick them up afterwards.

Everyone who attends is asked to please bring a non-perishable food item for the Kitchen Cupboard in Bennington. Those who do not plan to attend a movie, but might wish to donate food items that day, may do so anytime between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Cinemas, located at 125 Phyllis Lane in Bennington.