Bennington College Concert

Bennington College presents master musicians Ross Daly and Kelly Thoma on Monday, March 27, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Hear modal music of the eastern Mediterranean and Middle East rooted in Cretan and Turkish traditions, with influences from Persian, Balkan, Azeri and Indian music, played on the Cretan lyra, tarhu, the Afghan rubab, saz and more. The concert will be held in the Deane Carriage Barn. For more information, visit the webpage at bennington.edu/events.