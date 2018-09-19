Bennington Community Events

St. James’ Harvest Fest

The Saint James’ annual Harvest Fest returns to Arlington on Saturday, September 29, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. (The rain date is Sunday, September 30, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.) This ever-popular event will be celebrated under tents on the church grounds and along the Arlington village green. A host of vendors will offer an assortment of arts, crafts, antiques and collectibles, baked goods, jams and jellies, along with seasonal and holiday items; a white elephant booth will be stocked with bargains and the basket raffle table will appeal to adults, children and pets. A Chili and Soup Café will offer meat and vegetarian options. Freshly baked apple pies will be available, along with other homemade treats, at the bake table. Call 802-375-9952 for details.

GMCC Tag Sale

Green Mountain Christian Center at 440 Main Street in Bennington is having a Tag Sale on Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to go towards the over $20,000 in roof repairs that need to be done before winter. To donate items for the sale, call the office at 802-447-7224.

First Baptist Church Tag Sale

The First Baptist Church of Bennington announces that its fall Tag and Bake Sale will be held on Friday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday is $3 bag day. Homemade baked goods will be sold both days. Tag sale donations (no TVs, computers or electronics) can be left at the church office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday until Monday, October 1. First Baptist is located at 601 Main Street in Bennington. For more information, contact the church office at 802-442-2105 or fboffice@sover.net

Wallingford Bingo

Maple Valley Grange, located at 31 Dugway Road in South Wallingford, is hosting a Basket Party on Saturday, September 22. Doors open at 11 a.m.; drawing begins at 1 p.m. Entry is $6, with extra tickets available at $2 a sheet. there will also be door prizes and some special raffles, and food will be available. For details, call Dennis at 802-353-4651.

Wallingford Thirft Shop Open

The nonprofit Wallingford Community Thrift Shop (formerly Hands for Hope) is now open. The Shop is located at 218 North Main Street/Route 7 in Wallingford. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Merchandise includes nightwear, bathing suits, party dresses, shoes, vintage hats, Pashmina scarves, men’s suits, Halloween costumes and kid’s clothes. Call 802-446-6040 to learn more.