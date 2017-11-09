Bennington Community Events

Knit Hats for Kids

Join Knit1Purl1, located at 4783-2 Main Street, Manchester Center, every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. to knit hats for local kids in need. Able knitters of all ages are welcome. Bring your size 9 or 10 needles. Knit1 Purl1 and Berroco yarns will donate the yarns, and will be also be accepting donations of aran and chunky yarns if you can’t join us to knit. Last year volunteers knitted over 40 hats – they hope to double the number this year! Call 802-362-3918 for directions or further information.

Crafters & Bakers Needed

Join the VFW Auxiliary of Bennington Post 1332 for their annual Craft and Bake Sale on Wednesday, November 22. The event will be held at the VFW Post 1332 on North Street in Bennington, beginning at 11 a.m. Reserve a table to sell your crafts for $10. Donations of baked goods and basket raffle items are also sought. Proceeds support veterans and families during the holidays and all year long. Bring your baked goods the day before, or by 9 a.m. the day of the sale. Contact Gail Beauregard at 802-442-0492 or gps33beau@yahoo.com.

Vendors Needed

The First Baptist Church of Bennington announces its Christmas Bazaar, taking place on Saturday November 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will feature over 20 tables of crafts, handmade goods and gift items in time for the holidays. There will also be a silent auction, and homemade lunch and snack items prepared by and sold by members of the First Baptist Church, 601 Main Street, downtown Bennington. For details on vendor table reservations, contact Grace Wilson at 802-379-4548.

Tree Festival Seeks Entries

The sixth annual Festival of Trees at the Slate Valley Museum (SVM) opens on Friday, December 1, from 4 to 9 p.m., as part of the First Friday celebrations in Granville, N.Y. SVM will be filled with decorated, themed trees created by creative community members. Some trees are displayed and then returned to their owners; others are donated to SVM and become part of a fundraising silent auction. Bidding extends through December 9 when the winners will be announced. Individuals, schools, clubs, organizations, neighborhoods and friends are encouraged to submit trees. Further details and registration forms are available slatevalleymuseum.org. The deadline is November 25. For information, call 518-642-1417 or email director@slatevalleymuseum.org.

Make Hats & Mittens for Kids

Can you? If not, are you willing to give it a try? The Slate Valley Museum is looking for volunteers who are willing to make and donate winter hats or mittens as part of its Festival of Trees, opening on Friday, December 1, when they’ll be handing them out to area children. Email director@slatevalleymuseum.org or call at 518-642-1417 to see how you can help. The Slate Valley Museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y. For more information, visit slatevalleymuseum.org.

Call for Parade Entries

The annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Saturday, November 25, at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Salem NY. The theme will be ‘A Very Sparkly Christmas.’ If you are interested in being in the parade, contact Laura Dunham at 518-854-3833 or laura@laurasgardensite.com.