Bennington Concert to Benefit Community Services

Duo Eamon, performing in the dance tradition of Ireland, New England and Quebec, will perform at the Meetinghouse Cafe at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington, on Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. The concert is a benefit for the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, the umbrella agency for the Free Clinic, Kitchen Cupboard and Food and Fuel Fund. Members of the Duo, Cassandra Cleghorn and Jeffrey Eamon, are known for their pure fiddle tone and unique guitar voicings. Centered in the Berkshires, they perform at pubs, cafés, festivals, markets, barn and house concerts. Admission is $15, or $10 for students.