Bennington County Community Events

Dorset Bake Sale

A variety of homemade delicacies will be available during the semi-annual Bake Sale offered by the Fellowship Committee of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert on Saturday, June 30. They’ll be at the Dorset Post Office on Route 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon so you can stock up on pies, cakes, breads and other assorted goodies for friends and family who will be joining you for the fourth of July. For information, you can call the Church office at 802-867-2260.

Arlington Book Sale

Martha’s Used Book House, located on Route 7 A in Arlington, has three rooms filled with quality books. New titles are added weekly; a special section of collectable books include first edition, autographed, rare and out of print books. It is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Profits go directly to the Martha Canfield Library. Contact Phyllis Skidmore at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com or 802-375-6153 for details.

Catholic Daughters of Manchester to Host Annual Bazaar & Raffle

The Manchester Catholic Daughters are hosting a Bazaar on Saturday, June 23, at Saint Paul’s Church on Bonnet Street. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the silent auction continuing until 12 noon on Sunday, June 24, and a bag sale from 1 to 2 p.m., also on Sunday. Silent auction items include gift certificates to area restaurants and businesses and more. In addition, there will be a white elephant sale featuring antiques, crafts, glassware, holiday items, scarves and jewelry, kitchen items, linens, toys and more. A special bake sale, a small lunch and cold beverages will be available. Buy a raffle ticket and take a chance on winning one of five items, including a ladies’ watch from McWayne Jewelers valued at $330, gift cards from Nina’s Jewlery, Talbots and Apricot Lane, and a full/queen quilt and pillow sham set from the Vermont Country Store, all valued at $100.

Arlington Firehouse Bingo

The Arlington Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will be holding a Bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the East Arlington Fire Station at 184 Old Mill Road in Arlington. For details, call Tammy Lang at 802-375-6652.

Pownal Methodist Church Strawberry Shortcake Supper

The Pownal United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Route 346 and Church Street, will be serving its annual Strawberry Shortcake Supper on Thursday, June 28. The family-style dinner begins at 5 p.m. with continuous serving. The menu includes grilled chicken breasts and thighs, baked ham, pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and jello salad, rolls, coffee, iced tea or lemonade, and homemade strawberry shortcake. Tickets are available at the door, and cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 4 to 10; children three and under are free. Take-outs, available at south side entrance, are $12 for adults, $6 for a half portion. Questions: contact Mary Louise at 802-823-7769.